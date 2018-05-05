PLANE CRASH

1 dead after small plane crashes in Orange County

(Cycle Motion)

By Eyewitness News
MIDDLETOWN, Orange County (WABC) --
One person was killed after a small plane crashed in Middletown, Orange County Saturday.

An Aeronca 7AC aircraft crashed just after takeoff from Randall Airport in Middletown, New York, officials said.

One other passenger was injured in the crash and transported by ground to an area hospital, officials said.



The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

