1 dead when LGA-to-Dallas Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

A Southwest Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Dallas makes an emergency landing in Philadelphia. (Joe Marcus via Twitter)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
One woman died after a Southwest Airlines jet from New York City made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport with part of an engine cover ripped off and a window damaged late Tuesday morning.

Another 12 people were assessed by medics, officials said, and seven of those people were treated for minor injuries. None had to be taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Southwest Flight 1380 left LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was en route for Dallas when the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window.

The emergency landing happened around 11 a.m.

Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members on board the Boeing 737.

Eyewitness view of Southwest flight emergency landing
Eyewitnesses shared video and images during and after Southwest Flight 1380's emergency landing in Philadelphia.


Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption, "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

The airport released the following statement shortly after noon:

Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL) , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bussed to the terminal. PHL flights continue to arrive and depart, but passengers should expect delays.

Numerous firefighting vehicles were seen surrounding the jet on the tarmac.

A large amount of fluid, possibly jet fuel, was seen under and trailing behind the left side of the plane.

Firefighters were seen helping passengers from the plane.

