1 hurt, 14-year-old in custody in shooting at California high school

Authorities on Friday were responding to reports of a possible shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale.

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, California --
A teenage boy was wounded and a suspect was detained Friday morning in a shooting at a high school in California.

Police, EMS and other first responders raced to Highland High School in Palmdale after reports of a possible active shooter.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that one gunshot victim was transported to a hospital after the incident. Eyewitness News has learned that patient is a 17-year-old boy who was shot through the forearm.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released, but authorities said a 14-year-old was in custody.

The campus, at 39055 25th Street West, was placed on lockdown along with all other schools in the Antelope Valley Union High School District.

According to a law enforcement source, multiple callers said there was a man with a gun at the school shortly after 7 a.m. Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers established a perimeter in the area.

Authorities also set up an area to receive parents who were rushing to the school to pick up their children.

There were also some reports of a shooter at nearby Manzanita Elementary School, but deputies cleared that location and nothing was found.

They are using dogs to search Highland High School to make sure there is no other threat, and some units were clearing the scene.

