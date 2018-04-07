Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

One person is in serious condition following a fire at Trump Tower in Midtown, NYC OEM officials report.The four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire is currently contained, but NOT under control, according to the FDNY.Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.President Trump is currently at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted once the fire was contained.There were no evacuations inside the building, abut some people self-evacuated.5th Avenue is closed between East 55th Street and East 57th Street. West 56th Street is closed from 5th Avenue to Madison Avenue.