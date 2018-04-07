1 person in serious condition after fire breaks out at Trump Tower

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown. (@PeterThomasRoth/Twitter)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person is in serious condition following a fire at Trump Tower in Midtown, NYC OEM officials report.

The four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire is currently contained, but NOT under control, according to the FDNY.
CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:


Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.


President Trump is currently at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted once the fire was contained.



There were no evacuations inside the building, abut some people self-evacuated.

5th Avenue is closed between East 55th Street and East 57th Street. West 56th Street is closed from 5th Avenue to Madison Avenue.

