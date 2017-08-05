LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities say one man was killed and another injured when their motorcycles crashed in New Jersey Friday night.
The accident happened at about 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Morses Mill Road in Linden.
Police say 34-year-old Waldemar Aguilar and 34-year-old Samuel Hernandez, both of Brooklyn, were riding with a group of motorcycles when they entered a turn and lost control.
Aguilar's motorcycle collided with a Honda Accord while it was stopped at the light. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.
Hernandez's motorcycle was also involved in the accident. He was taken to Newark University Hospital in serious but stable condition.
No one in the Accord was hurt.
Parts of I-278 westbound and Route 1 south were closed during the investigation, but have since been reopened.
The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau.