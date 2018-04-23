1 stabbed on street in Midtown Manhattan; 1 in custody

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A man was stabbed on the street in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon, and a suspect is in custody.
The incident happened at 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue just after 1 p.m.
Police say the 28-year-old victim was stabbed in the back multiple times and rushed to Bellevue Hospital.
He is expected to survive.
The 22-year-old suspect was quickly taken into custody.
Police said both men work in the area. The circumstances of the stabbing are not yet known.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts