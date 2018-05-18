10-year-old killed in New Jersey bus crash leaves behind twin sister

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fifth grade student who was killed in Thursday's school bus crash in New Jersey has been identified as Miranda Vargas, sources confirm.

The 10-year-old from East Brook Middle School leaves behind her parents, twin sister and extended family.

Investigators are still looking for answers after Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy were killed when the bus collided with a dump truck in Mount Olive Township, and ended up on its side. 44 people were hurt in the crash.

Officials said Friday that most of the injured people from the bus were discharged from hospitals, but they declined to provide details about the types and severity of the injuries they suffered. Officials also didn't detail what injuries the truck driver suffered.

State police are still investigating whether the bus driver somehow got separated from two other buses, missed his exit, and then made an illegal U-turn moments before the bus was rear-ended by the dump truck.

A wake for Vargas will be held Sunday afternoon at Marrocco Memorial Chapel in Clifton, New Jersey.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Vargas' family with expenses.

