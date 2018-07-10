14 firefighters, 1 civilian injured in Midtown fire

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a dozen firefighters were injured while responding to a Midtown fire.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
More than a dozen people were injured in a fire at a Midtown building on Tuesday.

Authorities say 140 firefighters responded to the blaze at the six-story building on West 39th Street just after 4:30 p.m.

The four-alarm fire took several hours to extinguish.

Officials say 14 firefighters and one civilian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The injuries were due to fallen debris and heat exhaustion, on a day like today these conditions are very difficult for the firefighters," FDNY Chief James Booth said. "Everyone who is injured is stable at this time."

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefdnyfirefighter injuredMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News