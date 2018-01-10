16-year-old girl fatally stabbed during argument inside New Rochelle Dunkin' Donuts

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the fatal stabbing in Westchester.

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed during a dispute inside a Westchester County Dunkin' Donuts Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on North Avenue in New Rochelle just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a group of five or six students confronted the teen and her male companion.

There was an argument between two girls, according to police, with one girl stabbing the victim in the left side.

The victim has been identified as Valaree Megan Schwach.

Students tell Eyewitness News the victim was being bullied and fought back, spraying those harassing her with pepper spray, and that is when she was stabbed.

The group then fled the scene, and the victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center.

They are believed to all be students at nearby New Rochelle High School, which is about a half mile away.

Police have identified a suspect and are looking for her. They are encouraging her to surrender. Police are investigating the nature of the fight.

The school district released the following statement:

"The City School District of New Rochelle is saddened by the incident on North Avenue today in which a New Rochelle High School student was stabbed. The student was not in school today and the incident did not happen on school grounds. New Rochelle High School and School District officials are cooperating fully with the New Rochelle Police Department in this matter. The High School and District will make counselors, social workers and other professionals available for students and staff who require assistance for as long as is necessary. All other information about the incident should come from the New Rochelle Police Department."

There will be grief counselors and social workers at the school Thursday to help students and staff. There will be extra security as well, as police will want to protect against any kind of retaliation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department's General Investigations Unit at 914-654-2270.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingdunkin' donutsNew RochelleWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, daughter killed in double murder-attempted suicide
Woman found dead at bottom of staircase was strangled, ME says
Dozens of animals found living in filth in NJ apartment
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker
Suspect in subway passageway pipe bomb attack indicted
Body found in park ID'd as missing college student
Family traumatized after letting robbers use restroom
Ex-transportation chief to lead probe into JFK Airport fiasco
Show More
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores to check on workers
NY woman says she was raped by a waiter at Hard Rock hotel
Sources: Jay Bruce returning to Mets on 3-year, $39M contract
Nearly 60 livery cabs targeted in vandalism spree in Queens
Hit-and-run kills elderly woman leaving church
More News
Top Video
This New Jersey man is a millionaire thanks to YouTube
This NYC bakery offers you a taste of childhood with just one bite
Eyewitness News Update
Mild temperatures bring water main breaks, falling ice
More Video