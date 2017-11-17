170+ firefighters battling massive fire in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

(Photo/@KevinClamato via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A massive 4-alarm fire is burning through a six-story building in Upper Manhattan.

The fire broke out on the top floor around 3:15 p.m. at Broadway and West 144th Street in Hamilton Heights.

Photos of firefighters battling the blaze:


The building has stores on the first floor and apartments on floors two through six.

More than 170 firefighters are on the scene where wind appears to be making the fire more difficult to put out.

Black smoke can be seen from miles away:
Here's a closer look at the scene:

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.

----------
Report a Typo

