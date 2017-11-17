There's a major fire on west side of Manhattan right now. pic.twitter.com/gmBfi2006M — jmullaly (@jmullaly) November 17, 2017

#BreakingNews huge fire of 145th subway stop in Manhattan! pic.twitter.com/LNwaJECyvV — BlytheRayne (@BlytheRayne) November 17, 2017

A massive 4-alarm fire is burning through a six-story building in Upper Manhattan.The fire broke out on the top floor around 3:15 p.m. at Broadway and West 144th Street in Hamilton Heights.The building has stores on the first floor and apartments on floors two through six.More than 170 firefighters are on the scene where wind appears to be making the fire more difficult to put out.So far, there are no reports of injuries.