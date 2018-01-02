19-year-old Texas woman accused of killing her New Year's date

A women is accused of killing a man she was supposed to have a date with on New Year's Eve.

BAYTOWN, Texas --
A 19-year-old Texas woman is facing charges after Harris County deputies say she murdered a man she was dating.

Deputies say Yvonne Ramirez shot Josh McKinney near Baytown on New Year's Eve.

McKinney died from his injuries.

According to court documents, the shooting happened in connection with a robbery.

Ramirez allegedly took guns from McKinney and then demanded money for them.

A friend who was one of the last people to talk to the victim said McKinney told him he was going to meet a girl but he never showed up for New Year's Eve.

Ramirez was also injured in the shooting. Deputies say they are investigating if anyone else was involved.

