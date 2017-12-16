8 injured in fire at high-rise building in Brooklyn; 2 children critical

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments on the fire that critically injured two children in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

By
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An entire family was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out inside their Brooklyn apartment, and now two young children are fighting for their lives.

Flames broke out shortly after 2 p.m. at the 16-story Marlboro Houses on West 11th Street in the Gravesend section. Neighbors felt helpless until firefighters arrived.
CeFaan Kim was live at the scene:



Fire officials say eight people are injured - five from one family in the apartment and three were neighbors in the building who were visiting. The four children injured range in age from one to nine years old. Two of those kids are in critical condition. Two other victims were seriously hurt, and four suffered minor injuries.

"It was terrifying because we couldn't do nothing because the bars were on the window. We couldn't get the bars off. And we just heard them in there screaming," says Glenda Reyes.

Reyes said the mother tried to run back inside, but then fainted in her arms. Meanwhile, the witnesses say the children's father kept running back in and out to try to save his kids before he eventually passed out.

"He was just in shock. He was shaking - his whole body was shaking. He was covered in all charcoal smoke, he couldn't breathe right," says Omar Yousof.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials say it is unclear if smoke alarms were working.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building fireGravesendBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot inside car in front of his Queens home
Ex-wife charged with murder in death of former NBA player
Phil Murphy poses next to Chris Christie beach cutout
Huge fire erupts after accident involving home heating oil truck
New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in NYC
Man shot in ear while walking near Central Park
Charging hoverboard blamed for fire in NJ home
Thunder's Anthony set for return to MSG
Show More
Assistant Scoutmaster accused of sexting with boy
GOP appears to have votes to pass massive tax bill
Man charged with shooting BB gun at drivers
"Transgender" among list of words reportedly banned at the CDC
Former NXIVM member says she was invited into a secret sorority, then branded
More News
Top Video
New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in NYC
FBI agent, officer fatally shoot bank robbery suspect
Holiday light display in Old Bridge causing some complaints
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video