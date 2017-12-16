An entire family was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out inside their Brooklyn apartment, and now two young children are fighting for their lives.Flames broke out shortly after 2 p.m. at the 16-story Marlboro Houses on West 11th Street in the Gravesend section. Neighbors felt helpless until firefighters arrived.Fire officials say eight people are injured - five from one family in the apartment and three were neighbors in the building who were visiting. The four children injured range in age from one to nine years old. Two of those kids are in critical condition. Two other victims were seriously hurt, and four suffered minor injuries."It was terrifying because we couldn't do nothing because the bars were on the window. We couldn't get the bars off. And we just heard them in there screaming," says Glenda Reyes.Reyes said the mother tried to run back inside, but then fainted in her arms. Meanwhile, the witnesses say the children's father kept running back in and out to try to save his kids before he eventually passed out."He was just in shock. He was shaking - his whole body was shaking. He was covered in all charcoal smoke, he couldn't breathe right," says Omar Yousof.No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials say it is unclear if smoke alarms were working.