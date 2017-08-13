2 critical after boat hits jetty in channel near Woodbridge

Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Multiple people were taken to the hospital when a boat hit a jetty near Woodbridge on Sunday.

According to New Jersey State Police, the incident happened in Arthur Kill Channel around 5:41 p.m.

The eight people on board the boat were all taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. 5 people reported injuries - two are in critical condition, and three are facing minor injuries

NYPD, FDNY, Perth Amboy PD, Woodbridge Township PD, U.S. Coast Guard and NJ State Police were on scene helping the injured.

It is unclear why the boat hit the jetty.
