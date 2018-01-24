Two people were critically injured in a house fire on Long Island Wednesday night.The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. in a two-story home on County Road in Manorville.When firefighters and EMS arrived, both victims were outside the home and suffering from burns.Officers immediately called for two medivac helicopters to airlift the victims to Stony Brook University Hospital's burn unit.The fire was brought under control in about an hour.The Suffolk County Arson Squad and Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal's office are investigating.----------