Sheriff's spokesman: 2 dead in shooting on Grambling State campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Two victims have been identified after a fatal shooting on a college campus in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. (KSLA/CBS)

GRAMBLING, Louisiana --
A sheriff's spokesman says a student and his friend were fatally shot at Grambling State University after an altercation that began in a dorm room, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives joined campus police at the scene of the double homicide after getting 911 calls starting at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.

"It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard," Williams said. "We're interviewing witnesses."

Grambling State media relations director Will Sutton told news outlets that one of the victims was a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other was Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Another shooting wounded a Grambling State student last month in a separate incident on the campus of the historically black university in northern Louisiana, which has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students. Sutton told news outlets then that a student let another person into a dorm and there was an altercation that ended with a student being shot in the left arm on Sept. 21.

No suspects have been named.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingcollege
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Criminal complaint in fatal home invasion reveals disturbing details
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Driver charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens due in court
Trump lashes out at 2 GOP senators who criticized him
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Show More
Gunman opens fire on Queens street after liquid thrown at him
NJ man in custody in connection with death of his mother
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
Burglar breaks into LI thrift store through the chimney
Teacher apologizes after telling Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
More News
Top Video
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
More Video