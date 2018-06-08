2 killed in New Jersey crash may have been involved in earlier crime

Two people killed in a crash in Lakewood may have been involved in an earlier crime in Toms River.

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two people killed in a crash in Lakewood may have been involved in an earlier crime in Toms River, police said.

Officials say a Toms River police officer attempted to pull a vehicle over Thursday night after suspecting it was connected to a shooting earlier in the day.

Police say after the driver ran a red light, the officer stopped attempting to pull him over. By the time the officer caught up to the vehicle, it had struck a pole and caught fire near Massachusetts Avenue and Cross Street just before 9 p.m.

Authorities said Friday morning that one person was pronounced dead at the hospital and it appeared a second person was dead at the scene.

The driver was later identified as Rynell Bennett, 29, and the passenger was said to be a 16-year-old from Gloucester, New Jersey.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

