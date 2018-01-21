Search on for 2 men who robbed 2 delis within 20 minutes

Police are looking for two men in a pair of deli robberies.

Police are on the lookout for two men wanted in connection with two robberies.

One was in Brooklyn and one in Queens, and they happened within the same hour.

Their first target was a deli on Avenue L in Canarsie on January 11th.

They demanded money from an employee and got away with $1,000.

Then just 20 minutes later, the same bandits hit another deli in Ozone Park where they took $1900 and a cell phone.

No one was hurt.

The NYPD issued the following descriptions:

Individual 1 is described as a male, black, in his 20's; 5'11" tall and between 130-150 lbs., last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Individual 2 is described as a male, black, in his 20's; 5'11" tall and between 130-150 lbs., last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

