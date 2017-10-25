MISSING PERSON

2 New Jersey boys missing since 1975 added to FBI website

The FBI has rewned the search for missing NJ boys who vanished in 1975. (Photos/FBI)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Two boys who disappeared from a state facility in New Jersey in 1975 have been added to the FBI's missing persons website.

Authorities say 12-year-old David Williams of Newark and 17-year-old Steven Anderson of Westville were roommates at what today is the New Lisbon Developmental Center. They had developmental disabilities and were unable to care for themselves without supervision.

They were last seen on April 7, 1975. An extensive search of the New Jersey Pinelands turned up nothing.

Williams would be 55 years old and Anderson would be 60 these days.

The FBI released age progressed photos of the two:

Steven Anderson is age progressed to 56 years old, David Williams is age progressed to 48 years old


FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge Timothy Gallagher says no matter how long a child is missing, it will always be a top priority for the FBI.
