2 NYPD officers die in crash on officer's wedding night

Two off-duty NYPD officers were killed in a one-car crash in Ulster County Sunday night, on the night of one of the officer's wedding.
It happened around 11:23 p.m. on Oliveria Road in the town of Shandaken. It appears they had recently left the reception.
Police say that John M. Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati when it suddenly left the roadway and hit a large tree.
That caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.
Michael Colangelo, 31, of Huntington Station and Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
