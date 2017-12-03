2 police officers injured when car T-boned while responding to emergency in Brooklyn

RIDGEWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two police officers were injured when their car was T-boned and then crashed into a store in Brooklyn.

The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Avenue and Hemlock Street in Ridgewood.

The officers from the 75th Precinct were responding to an emergency call when a car slammed into the driver side of the police cruiser.

One person was seriously hurt, while the officers both suffered minor injuries, according to the NYPD..

All were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

