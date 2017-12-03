RIDGEWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --Two police officers were injured when their car was T-boned and then crashed into a store in Brooklyn.
The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday at Ridgewood Avenue and Hemlock Street in Ridgewood.
The officers from the 75th Precinct were responding to an emergency call when a car slammed into the driver side of the police cruiser.
One person was seriously hurt, while the officers both suffered minor injuries, according to the NYPD..
All were taken to Jamaica Hospital.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts