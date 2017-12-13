Two people standing next to a disabled car were struck by a passing tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck early Wednesday.A 27-year-old man's vehicle became disabled on the side of the southbound lanes and a 26-year-old woman pulled over to help.They were both struck by a passing tractor-trailer just before 1:15 a.m.The victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with serious injuries.Southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 18A for several hours for the investigation.----------