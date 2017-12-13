  • LIVE VIDEO Sen. Schumer discusses Democratic win & taxes

2 injured when tractor-trailer hits car on I-95 in Westchester County

Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Mamaroneck.

MAMARONECK, Westchester County (WABC) --
Two people standing next to a disabled car were struck by a passing tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck early Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man's vehicle became disabled on the side of the southbound lanes and a 26-year-old woman pulled over to help.

They were both struck by a passing tractor-trailer just before 1:15 a.m.

The victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with serious injuries.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 18A for several hours for the investigation.

