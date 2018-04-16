  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
2 women killed in 2-alarm Queens house fire

Derick Waller reports from the scene of the fatal fire in Far Rockaway.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
A two-alarm house fire in Queens killed two women Monday morning.

The fire broke out inside the Wheatley Street home in Far Rockaway just before 4:15 a.m.

The heavy rain and wind made the fire more challenging for firefighters to put out.

"What happens is when you have wind conditions, and we had shifting winds and very heavy wind conditions this morning, it makes fire conditions extremely difficult," said Deputy Chief Dan Brown, FDNY.

The two victims were taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital where they later died. Two firefighters also suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

