2-year-old boy dead, mother critically injured in house fire in Newburgh

A house fire in Newburgh left several people hospitalized.

NEWBURGH, Orange County (WABC) --
Police say a two-year-old boy is dead and his mother is in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Orange County Friday.

The fire broke out at about 4:15 a.m. in a house on Coach Lane in the Meadow Hill section of Newburgh.

Police officers and firefighters rescued several occupants from the home.

Two residents, along with several police officers and firefighters, were taken to St Lakes Hospital.

A neighbor, Russell Crawford, said he rushed to the scene to help a man at the window of the home.

"We got a little ladder, frantically trying to get him out. The smoke was billowing out of the window, it was very intense. It took quite some time to get him out of there. We finally did, and after we got him out he told us that his wife and another child was inside," said Crawford.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
