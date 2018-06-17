Massive fire rips through multiple buildings on Staten Island; 20 firefighters injured

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments on the fire from the New Springville section.

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Twenty firefighters were injured when a massive fire ripped through multiple buildings on Staten Island.

FDNY officials say the five-alarm fire started in a building on 233 Steinway Avenue in New Springville around 7 p.m. Saturday, and then spread to four other buildings, causing thick, black smoke to blanket the air.

"Surreal. The house was completely engulfed in flames. Every single window you could see the fire coming out of the windows," said resident Oshri Rauven.

Residents say there was no obvious angle to attack the fire from. 50 FDNY units and 250 firefighters, EMTs and paramedics responded to the scene - it was an all-out assault.

"It was a tremendous fire," said FDNY Chief James Leonard.

Four of the injured firefighters are in serious condition, the rest are being treated for minor injuries. No civilians were injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

