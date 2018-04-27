A 20-year-old woman was found stabbed to death outside of a home in New Jersey early Friday.Police say Akirah Townes, of Orange, was found outside a house on Hartley Street in Montclair around 6 a.m.She was rushed to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced dead at 6:42 a.m.A witness who did not want to be identified said the incident started around 5:30 a.m. and was very loud and public in the driveway of the home.She said a couple of women and several men were involved, with most trying to break up the argument that was happening.She said at least two men could be heard screaming at a third to calm down as the situation escalated, but at some point, the victim was stabbed.No arrests have been made, but authorities say they are searching for the victim's ex-boyfriend.The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police.----------