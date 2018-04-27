MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --A 20-year-old woman was found stabbed to death outside of a home in New Jersey early Friday.
Police say Akirah Townes, of Orange, was found outside a house on Hartley Street in Montclair around 6 a.m.
She was rushed to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced dead at 6:42 a.m.
A witness who did not want to be identified said the incident started around 5:30 a.m. and was very loud and public in the driveway of the home.
She said a couple of women and several men were involved, with most trying to break up the argument that was happening.
She said at least two men could be heard screaming at a third to calm down as the situation escalated, but at some point, the victim was stabbed.
No arrests have been made, but authorities say they are searching for the victim's ex-boyfriend.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police.
