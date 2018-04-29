22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was found dead next to a bench in Central Park Sunday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a male unconscious inside of the park at East 96 Street and 5th Avenue.

Police found a 22-year-old man unresponsive next to the bench.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

