29-year-old woman found murdered in Queens bedroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the murder of a woman in Queens.

Eyewitness News
BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) --
A 29-year-old woman was found murdered in her own bedroom in Queens.

Police say that Samantha Stewart was discovered inside a home on 145th Road in Brookville late Tuesday night.

The nurse suffered trauma to her neck and head. The cause of death was ruled to be manual strangulation and deemed a homicide.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry.

Detectives say they are actively searching for the woman's boyfriend, who was seen on surveillance leaving her house before she was discovered.

"She has been the shining star in this family," said the victim's aunt, Ruby Dixon.

"She was very sweet, beautiful and charming," said her father, Kenneth Stewart. Police say he found Samantha strangled in her second-floor bedroom after she didn't return phone calls.

"I turned her over trying to shake her and say Samantha and no response. She was dead," Kenneth Stewart said.

Samantha had gone to college, become a registered nurse, and worked the overnight shift at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island.

"I know the patients she worked with, they had the joy of having a loving nurse," Dixon said.

Now the grief-stricken family is searching for answers.

"Why, why has he done this to us, why, what's his reasoning," said Dixon.

Stewart's family said they have no idea who her boyfriend is and don't even know his name.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedmurderBrookvilleQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News