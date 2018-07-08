CAR CRASH

3 dead after head-on car crash in Amityville, Suffolk County

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people are dead after a head-on car crash in Suffolk County early Sunday, sources tell Eyewitness News

By Eyewitness News
Amityville, LONG ISLAND (WABC) --
Three people are dead after a head-on car crash in Suffolk County early Sunday, sources tell Eyewitness News.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and Belmont Court in Amityville.

The driver of a BMW, 27-year-old Alex Demetrius, of Nesconset, was driving eastbound on Oak Street when he entered the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound.

The driver of the Toyota, 65-year-old Joseph Cloonan, of Staten Island, his son and only passenger, 34-year-old John Cloonan, of Staten Island, and Demetrius were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Kirk Urson, a neighbor, said drivers are constantly speeding down the road, well above the 30-miles-per-hour speed limit.

"People come down through here and they're flying, and you can hear them all the way down through," he said.

Police continued to investigate the scene. There was no word about any possible charges.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentAmityvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
6 injured in crash at Connecticut car auction
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Video: Massive sinkhole swallows SUV
More car crash
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News