3 firefighters hurt in Crown Heights fire that spread to neighboring buildings

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A three-alarm fire is burning through two residential buildings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday inside of a three-story building on Bergen Street. Within about an hour, it had spread to two neighboring buildings.


Three firefighers suffered minor injuries when a staircase inside the first building gave way. They are expected to recover.

PHOTOS from the scene:


"We had no civilian injuries, all of the occupants of the buildings self evacuated before we got here," said Asst. Chief Roger Sakowich, FDNY. "It was an advanced fire upon arrival and we did have a problem with our members going up the stairs, the stairs gave way and we had three firefighters hurt on the stairway, not serious injuries, they've been moved to the hospital and I'm going there now to check on their condition, but they're not serious."



The cause of the fire is under investigation.
