3 homes burn in 3-alarm fire in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Three homes burned in a three-alarm fire in Newark early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out inside the South 9th Street home just before 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters responded quickly and were pouring water onto the relentless flames.
Photos from the scene:
It's not yet known if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
So far, there is no word on any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts