3 homes burn in 3-alarm fire in Newark

John Del Giorno is over the scene in Newark as firefighters battle the flames.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three homes burned in a three-alarm fire in Newark early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out inside the South 9th Street home just before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded quickly and were pouring water onto the relentless flames.

Photos from the scene:


It's not yet known if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

So far, there is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

