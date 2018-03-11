3 hospitalized after car crashes into pizzeria in West Babylon

Eyewitness News
WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Long Island pizzeria Sunday morning.

Suffolk County Police say a 66-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on Herzel Boulevard in West Babylon at about 11:30 a.m. when she stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

He car then struck another car, driven by a man, at the intersection of Little East Neck Road.

The Marquis crashed into Giovanni's Pizza. Neither driver was injured.

A female employee was taken to the hospital because the Marquis ran over her foot, police said.

Two other people inside the pizzeria were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashaccidentcar into buildingWest BabylonSuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way
Search on for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Driver charged with DWI following police pursuit on Long Island
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Show More
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
Time to spring forward to daylight saving time
Traces of contamination found in UK spy poisoning case
Soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Missing teen with autism in the Bronx found
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos