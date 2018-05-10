3 in custody in spree of mailbox thefts in Yonkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the mailbox thefts in Yonkers.

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
Police in Yonkers say three men are in custody on charges of stealing mail from mailboxes early Tuesday.

Police issued a warning after a rash of thefts that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the area of Yonkers Avenue. Seven mailboxes were targeted with their contents stolen.

Investigators said the suspects actually had a master key.

Anyone using those mailboxes to send checks or checking account information was advised to notify their financial institutions to verify their bank accounts were not compromised.

Police are advising residents to go directly to their local post office and drop off mail inside the postal facility or hand deliver to their carrier.

Police said mailboxes were targeted at the following locations:

--21 Durst Place
--560 Yonkers Avenue
--614 Yonkers Avenue
--656 Yonkers Avenue
--733 Yonkers Avenue
--915 Yonkers Avenue
--Seminary Avenue at Valentine Street

Residents are advised to call the Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900 to report suspicious activity at or around mailboxes.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 hurt when car jumps curb, crashes into deli in Chelsea
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Man accused of sex abuse, luring teen with dog-walking app
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
Fast-moving fire tears through Bronx apartment building
Suspect in brutal Queens attack confessed, police say
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
Show More
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
Controversy over plan to move statue commemorating massacre
Friends stopped by PD leaving Airbnb demand accountability
Man pleads guilty in connection with butt injection death
Manslaughter charges dropped in 2012 Nassau officer death
More News