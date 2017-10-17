3 men, 1 teen injured in drive-by shooting in Flatbush

Three men and one teen boy were shot in front of an apartment complex in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.It happened at 181 Martense St. in Flatbush around 8:30 p.m.It all began when a person was buzzing the door at the building, trying to get in.The building's super let the man in, but that's when a blue and white car drove by, fired their gun out the window and hit four people.A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 15-year-old boy was grazed in the arm, a 46-year-old man was grazed in his right leg, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the back.They were all rushed to the hospital where they are expected to survive. Police say the super and the teen may not have been the intended targets of the gunman.Separately, there were two people shot at Bedford Ave. and Union St. in Crown Heights, about a mile away. Both of those victims are in serious but stable condition.Police do not believe the two shootings are related.So far, there are no arrests in either case.