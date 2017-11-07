BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --A 32-year-old New Jersey police officer died after suffering a stroke while on duty.
Authorities say Berkeley Township Police Sergeant Alison Wray suffered the stroke and died Friday.
Wray had served with the Berkeley Township Police department for nine years.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
The Berkeley Township Police Department posted the following statement:
A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the officer's family.
Footer - New Jersey ----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts