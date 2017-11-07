32-year-old New Jersey police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ police sergeant dies suddenly: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on November 6, 2017.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A 32-year-old New Jersey police officer died after suffering a stroke while on duty.

Authorities say Berkeley Township Police Sergeant Alison Wray suffered the stroke and died Friday.

Wray had served with the Berkeley Township Police department for nine years.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.


The Berkeley Township Police Department posted the following statement:
A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the officer's family.

Footer - New Jersey ----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
policepolice officerstrokeSouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
Family outraged after 6-year-old allegedly asked by teacher if parents do drugs
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Man jumps on baggage belt and crawls to tarmac in airport security breach
Teen girl killed, man wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Off-duty officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
Voters head to the polls in race for NYC mayor
Show More
Pedestrian fatally struck by garbage truck in the Bronx
Murphy, Guadagno face off in election to replace Christie as NJ governor
Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race
Air Force admits fault in reporting Texas church shooter's past crimes
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
More News
Top Video
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
Man jumps on baggage belt and crawls to tarmac in airport security breach
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
Air Force admits fault in reporting Texas church shooter's past crimes
More Video