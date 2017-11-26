Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at commercial building in Brooklyn

A 4-alarm fire ripped through a building in East Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a large fire Sunday morning at a building in Brooklyn.

The 4-alarm blaze broke out at about 2 a.m. at a commercial building on Schnectady Avenue in East Flatbush.

Officials say flames completely engulfed the one-story auto business before part of the roof collapsed.

An interior fire attack of the building was called off when compressed air tanks were located inside.

All firefighters were safely removed from the building and an exterior only attack resumed.

168 firefighers and 39 fire units responded.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

