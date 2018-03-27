Three homes burned in a raging fire in Newark early Tuesday morning.The flames broke out inside a home believed to be vacant on South 9th Street just before 6:30 a.m. and quickly spread to two neighboring structures.Firefighters responded as the fire spread to three alarms, engulfing two two-story homes and one three-story home.Photos from the scene:One firefighter was injured and was transported to St. Barnabas Medical Center for treatment.The fire was considered under control at 6:46 a.m.Authorities say 11 people were displaced, including four children. Isaac Ezirim and his 13-year-old son are now homeless."I seen the sun was up, but it was too early for the sun to be up," Ezirim said. "It's still like a nightmare. It is. I never thought I'd be in a situation like this."He woke up to see the neighboring house in flames, so he grabbed his son and go outside."They was banging on the door," neighbor Shaheed Cox said. "I didn't know what happened. I thought it was just my dad coming in, and then we heard screaming. So we looked out the window, and we saw a fire. And we came out as fast as we can."Neighbors swarmed the street, and as firefighters investigated, the Red Cross and neighbors stepped in to help."We're trying to keep them warm," neighbor Tina McCormick said. "We gave them shoes and stuff, because when they ran out, they didn't have anything on. So that's just about it. We're just doing what we can."Ezirim said a family was recently evicted from the home where the fire started, and no one was supposed to be in the house. It appears there may have been squatters.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------