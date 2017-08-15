Police officers were among a dozen people who were rushed to the hospital after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning at a house in New Jersey Monday night.Firefighters got a call at 7:30 p.m. about several people who were unresponsive in the home on Fenimore Court in Flanders. First responders and police officers pulled eight people from the home.Two of the victims were flown to a hospital in NYC, due to needing specialized equipment for treatment.Among those taken to the hospital were four police officers who assisted in rescue efforts.Flanders Fire Chief Tyler Wargo said firefighters found levels of 1,600 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the home. A normal level is zero.Investigators are trying to figure out the source of the carbon monoxide.