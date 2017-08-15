CARBON MONOXIDE

4 police officers among 12 overcome by carbon monoxide in NJ home

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on a carbon monoxide incident in Flanders, NJ, that sent a dozen people to the hospital.

By Eyewitness News
FLANDERS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police officers were among a dozen people who were rushed to the hospital after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning at a house in New Jersey Monday night.

Firefighters got a call at 7:30 p.m. about several people who were unresponsive in the home on Fenimore Court in Flanders. First responders and police officers pulled eight people from the home.

Two of the victims were flown to a hospital in NYC, due to needing specialized equipment for treatment.

Among those taken to the hospital were four police officers who assisted in rescue efforts.

Flanders Fire Chief Tyler Wargo said firefighters found levels of 1,600 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the home. A normal level is zero.

Investigators are trying to figure out the source of the carbon monoxide.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carbon monoxidepolice officer injuredFlandersMorris County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CARBON MONOXIDE
Heroic efforts may have saved lives in CO scare
Homeless shelter partially evacuated due to CO levels
Daughter discovers parents dead of apparent CO poisoning
1 child dead, several hospitalized after CO poisoning at hotel pool
More carbon monoxide
Top Stories
Thousands of protesters gather as President Trump returns to NYC
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
5-year-old boy slashed inside mosque: 'I didn't cry'
Woman killed in hit and run, 3rd family member to die in crash
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Show More
Brooklyn soldier among 2 killed in artillery 'mishap' in Iraq
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash
Shootout erupts at NYC gas station during robbery
Video released of man wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Eyewitness News Update
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
More Video