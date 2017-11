Four students were burned in a science experiment at St. Catharine Academy in the Bronx.The students were conducting the experiment when the substance spilled, causing chemical burns.The four were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with various injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be serious.The classroom is being secured by Hazmat as a precaution. The school was not evacuated.St Catharine Academy is an independent Catholic school run by the Mercy Sisters.