4 wounded in shooting at Lakewood, New Jersey sports complex

At least 4 people were shot in Lakewood Saturday night.

Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say four people were shot at a sports complex in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The shooting happened at a party at the Brook Road Sports Complex around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Lakewood Detective Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith tells NJ.com the victims all suffered serious wounds.

He says the four are adults whose injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

They have not been identified.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. No arrests have been made.

The sports complex offers fields for recreational sports and a picnic area.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
10 hurt after Philly-bound plane hits extreme turbulence
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday
Missing Yonkers teen with autism found safe in Manhattan
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
