Five people were hurt when a fire swept through their apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday nightThe fire started on the upper floors of the 5-story building on Decatur Avenue in the Fordham section around 7:30 p.m.Officials with the FDNY said the fire spread from the fourth floor to the fifth floor -- where a resident became trapped. Firefighters jumped into action to to rescue him."He was straddling the window and threatening to jump and we were pleading at him to not jump out the window. He was having difficulty breathing, he was choking, he was coughing. He basically was running out of air," FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Gunning said. "We got the ladder up there just in time."The five residents who were hurt only suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------