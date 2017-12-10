  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

5 NYPD officers injured in neighbor parking dispute in Brooklyn

Rob Nelson has more on five officers who were injured after a dispute between nighbors in the Flatlands section.

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A dispute between two neighbors led to a confrontation that injured five police officers in Brooklyn.

The dispute happened on Avenue L in the Flatlands section. Police arrived early Sunday morning because of two neighbors fighting over a blocked driveway.

Officers say they noted a man with a gun, and that he reached for his waistband. That is when one officer opened fire.

Police say the man tried to drive away, but crashed into several cars and brushed against several officers. They all have minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending.
