  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

5 women wanted in heist after melee at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the five women wanted in a heist at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club.

FLATIRON, Manhattan --
Five women are wanted after a hefty heist Sunday morning inside Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Manhattan.

Police say a man got into a fight, and when he returned to his seat, he realized that his bag was gone.

The bag contained approximately $40,000 in cash, and $115,000 in jewelry.

Security cameras caught the women leaving with the bag.

Police released descriptions of all five suspects:

Suspect #1:
Described as a female White, 5'10" and 165lbs, and long straight blonde hair, last seen wearing a dress, a jacket and carrying a blue bag.
Suspect #2:
Described as a female Hispanic, 4'10" and 150lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a dress long sleeve jacket.

Suspect #3:
Described as a female Hispanic, 5'5" and 130lbs, and long straight black hair, last seen wearing a dress.

Suspect #4:

Described as a female Hispanic, 5'7" and 130lbs, and shoulder length straight black hair, last seen wearing a short dress and jacket.

Suspect #5:
Described as a female Hispanic, 5'7" and 135lbs, and long straight black hair, last seen wearing a short tight fitting dress.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter looking more likely
Power outages linger in parts of Tri-State area after Nor'easter
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Families report bodies of loved ones not at funeral home for services
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
EXCLUSIVE: Driver attempts to beat speeding train
Show More
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
Human remains found in backyard of home in Brentwood
Suspects wanted in string of armed robberies across NYC
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island
Oscars supporting role: The florist to the stars
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
More Video