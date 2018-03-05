5 women wanted in heist after melee at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club

FLATIRON, Manhattan --Five women are wanted after a hefty heist Sunday morning inside Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Manhattan.
Police say a man got into a fight, and when he returned to his seat, he realized that his bag was gone.
The bag contained approximately $40,000 in cash, and $115,000 in jewelry.
Security cameras caught the women leaving with the bag.
Police released descriptions of all five suspects:
Suspect #1:
Described as a female White, 5'10" and 165lbs, and long straight blonde hair, last seen wearing a dress, a jacket and carrying a blue bag.
Suspect #2:
Described as a female Hispanic, 4'10" and 150lbs, with black hair, last seen wearing a dress long sleeve jacket.
Suspect #3:
Described as a female Hispanic, 5'5" and 130lbs, and long straight black hair, last seen wearing a dress.
Suspect #4:
Described as a female Hispanic, 5'7" and 130lbs, and shoulder length straight black hair, last seen wearing a short dress and jacket.
Suspect #5:
Described as a female Hispanic, 5'7" and 135lbs, and long straight black hair, last seen wearing a short tight fitting dress.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.
