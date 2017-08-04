5-year-old boy critical after being pulled from pool in Stamford

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool at a Connecticut sports complex where he was attending soccer camp.

The boy had been underwater for about three minutes when lifeguards at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford pulled him out on Thursday. He was unconscious but breathing when medics arrived.

The boy was taken first to a local hospital, but after suffering seizures was flown to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.

Police tell the Stamford Advocate the boy was participating in a soccer camp at the sports complex and the group went to the pool area during a break.
