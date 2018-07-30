It was a shocking moment for people spending their weekend at the Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield when a severed human leg washed up on the shore.The discovery was made Saturday morning when Kern County Sheriff's officials say a little girl found the remains just feet from her campsite."The neighbor in the camp right next to us came over and told us what happened," a witness said. "His 5-year-old girl found the leg. She was pretty freaked out, and I walked over, wanted to see what was going on. And it was a leg from about thigh down."The lake was closed for several hours as homicide detectives investigated and searched for the body belonging to the leg."It was scary," Buena Vista patron Melissa Sheldon said. "It's scary. You don't know why this is happening. Homicide detectives were out here investigating. You wonder what happened, you know?"Officials say there were no recent reports of any boating accidents in the area, and they are still searching for the body.----------