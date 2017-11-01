NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

5-year veteran of NYPD Ryan Nash shot West Side Highway suspect

Ken Rosato has more on NYPD Officer Ryan Nash, who shot the West Side Highway bike path suspect

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan --
The NYPD officer who fired the shot that struck West Side Highway suspect Sayfullo Saipov has been identified.

28-year-old Ryan Nash is a five-year-veteran of the department and is assigned to the First Precinct, where he was one of the first officers to respond to the scene.

Officer Nash was treated and released at New York Presbyterian Hospital for tinnitus, or ringing in the ears following the shooting.

He lives in Medford, Long Island with his girlfriend and has two awards for Excellent Police Duty and one for Meritorious Police Duty from the NYPD.
