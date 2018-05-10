6 hurt when car jumps curb, crashes into storefront in Chelsea

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Six people were hurt when a car jumped a curb and crashed into a storefront in Chelsea Thursday night.

The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue.

The injured were all taken to Bellevue Hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Witnesses said the car collided with a yellow cab before slamming into the deli.

The Department of Buildings is heading to the scene to evaluate the stability of the building.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcar into buildingChelseaManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
Suspect in brutal Queens attack confessed, police say
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
Friends stopped by PD leaving Airbnb demand accountability
Manslaughter charges dropped in 2012 Nassau officer death
Show More
New gun policy inside luxury loft has tenants up in arms
Arrest in attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Police release sketch of man who flashed girl on subway
Elderly driver in restaurant crash pleads not guilty to DWI
Police investigating spree of mailbox thefts in Yonkers
More News