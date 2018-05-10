6 hurt when car jumps curb, crashes into storefront in Chelsea

BREAKING: this is the yellow cab witnesses say that other TLC vehicle crashed into before slamming into the deli on 21st and 8th Ave. Witnesses say several injured. pic.twitter.com/8bu7c6rlQa — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 10, 2018

Six people were hurt when a car jumped a curb and crashed into a storefront in Chelsea Thursday night.The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue.The injured were all taken to Bellevue Hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Witnesses said the car collided with a yellow cab before slamming into the deli.The Department of Buildings is heading to the scene to evaluate the stability of the building.----------