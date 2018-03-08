6 hurt, 2 seriously, when out-of-control vehicle jumps curb in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

A car went out of control and struck three peoplei n Flatbush.

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A driver lost control and jumped a curb in Brooklyn Thursday night, striking at least three people, including a child.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush.

EMS rushed the three people struck to the hospital. Two of them are in serious condition.

Three others were treated at the scene.

In the car were handicapped driving controls. Police say at this point it appears to have been an accident.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentFlatbushBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump says he'll meet with North Korean leader
Crews work around the clock in NJ to restore power
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires
Man accused of suffocating 92-year-old roommate with pillow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mother, 2-month-old son attacked by pit bull at LI home
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times, now both missing
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Show More
Trump signs order imposing steep tariffs on steel, aluminum
911 calls show chaos, calm during Parkland school massacre
NYPD turns to public in unsolved Brooklyn art theft
More News
Top Video
Power outages persist after 2nd nor'easter pummels NY area
What happens when a tree snaps a powerline
Aerials video shows nor'easter damage across Tri-State
These New Yorkers are ready for 'American Idol'
More Video