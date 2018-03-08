A driver lost control and jumped a curb in Brooklyn Thursday night, striking at least three people, including a child.The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush.EMS rushed the three people struck to the hospital. Two of them are in serious condition.Three others were treated at the scene.In the car were handicapped driving controls. Police say at this point it appears to have been an accident.----------