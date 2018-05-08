6-year-old Newark girl dies after fall from window

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries after falling from a third story window in Newark.

The girl fell from the window in the bathroom at the 14th Avenue building just before midnight Monday night.

She was taken to University Hospital in Newark in critical condition, where she later died.

Newark Police are investigating and did not immediately announce any criminal charges.

