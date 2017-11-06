6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter in Brooklyn found safe

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say a 6-year-old boy with autism who had bee reportedly kidnapped by his babysitter in Brooklyn has been found safe.

The individual police were looking for has also been located and is in police custody.

The child, Devin Monroe, is in good condition and was removed to Woodhull Hospital for evaluation.

Police say the mother of Devin left her son with 39-year-old Emmanuel Kolajo Saturday morning at a relative's home in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The mother went to Pennsylvania for the day and when she returned she says Kolajo told her the boy was asleep and he would bring him home in the morning.

However the mother says he never showed up.

Devin and his mother are currently living at the Bay Family Center. a homeless shelter in Sheepshead Bay.

