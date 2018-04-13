8 injured, including child in serious multi-car crash in Brooklyn

By
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Eight people were injured, some seriously after a multi-car collision in Brooklyn.

The accident happened on the warm Spring Friday night at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush.


Witnesses say a black car was trying to make a turn when a speeding car jumped the curb and ran up onto the sidewalk, plowing into a group of four pedestrians waiting for the bus. Among the injured was a child.

"One car was speeding, and the other car swerved, the driver in Mercedes was pretty hurt, too," said eyewitness Joel Charles.

The injuries range from minor to critical. Most of those injured were reportedly inside vehicles. But for the pedestrians on the sidewalk, two of the victims are in serious condition, two of them are critical.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump: Missiles strikes underway in Syria
NYPD: 'No credible threats' to NYC following Syria strikes
At least 2 people shot on busy street in Brooklyn
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash
Wild brawl caught on camera at mall Apple Store
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot revealed
Pedestrian struck by piece of falling scaffold in TriBeCa
AccuWeather Alert: It's finally warm, but not for long
Show More
New LIRR chief to focus on performance, efficiency
Mom says son in incest case confessed to killing daughter, baby
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Blind woman teaches art to blind students in the Bronx
More News