Disturbing video of multi-car crash that injured 13 people on Flatbush Ave and Farragut Rd in Brooklyn. Speeding car lost control, jumped curb, hit 4 pedestrians including a child. 2 are in serious condition. 2 are critical. pic.twitter.com/TKJ5B3l6FT — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 14, 2018

Eight people were injured, some seriously after a multi-car collision in Brooklyn.The accident happened on the warm Spring Friday night at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush.Witnesses say a black car was trying to make a turn when a speeding car jumped the curb and ran up onto the sidewalk, plowing into a group of four pedestrians waiting for the bus. Among the injured was a child."One car was speeding, and the other car swerved, the driver in Mercedes was pretty hurt, too," said eyewitness Joel Charles.The injuries range from minor to critical. Most of those injured were reportedly inside vehicles. But for the pedestrians on the sidewalk, two of the victims are in serious condition, two of them are critical.----------